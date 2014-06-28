ST. CLOUD - The city of St. Cloud continued its Granite City Days with a downtown parade on Saturday morning.

The parade started near the hospital, travelled down 6th Avenue and finished near the St. Cloud Library.

There were over 100 units expected to participate in the parade.

The Granite City Days continue through the weekend. The Stearns History Museum is hosting another Historic Pub Crawl on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.

And, on Sunday, there’s a 5K run, Airport breakfast, and several events at Lake George.