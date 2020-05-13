Graduation Plans Changing for St. Cloud Seniors

ST. CLOUD -- After announcing their plans to hold in-person and virtual graduation events for the Class of 2020 last week, the St. Cloud Area School District is making some changes.

In response to new guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education, the district is canceling the previously scheduled in-person individual student diploma ceremonies.

Students will still be recognized on billboards at 33rd and Division and on Division at Crossroads on their respective graduation dates: May 28th for Tech High School and May 29th for Apollo High School.

The seniors and their families will then be able to participate in vehicle parades at 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of their school on their graduation day as well as the originally scheduled virtual celebrations online at 7:30 p.m.

The district says students will get their diplomas in the mail in June after final grades are submitted.

There is still a tentative plan to bring students together in July if CDC guidelines change.