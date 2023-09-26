More Than A Memory In Pierz, Letters to Seniors Bring Joy
I have always felt that our Senior citizens deserve to be celebrated. They've been through so much. They've raised children and had life experiences that someone of a younger age just hasn't had yet.
Often, they've shared their knowledge with younger generations in an effort to help them not make the mistakes they themselves may have made. There is just so much we can learn from our Senior members of the community.
When I see Seniors that are lonely and alone it absolutely breaks my heart. And let's be honest, we will all be senior citizens one day and we all deserve to be taken care of and loved. So, when I saw this post on Facebook from the Harmony House in Pierz I knew I wanted to share it and encourage everyone to write letters to these valued community members.
I spoke with Kathie Baxter, Director of Harmony House - Pierz, who said:
The majority of our residents have dementia. Most do not get mail and it is so important for them to still feel connected and that people still care about them.
Let's get letters in the mail and bring tears of joy to all the folks at Harmony House - Pierz!