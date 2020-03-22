Senior Linkage Line Offering Help During COVID-19

ST. CLOUD -- A helpline for Minnesota seniors is also helping with COVID-19 related care.

The Senior Linkage Line is a tollfree phone number for people ages 60 and up or caretakers. Kari Benson is the executive director of the Minnesota Board of Aging. She says the hotline helps put people in touch with a variety of resources in their local communities.

Those services really run a very large gamut in terms of in-home services, caregiver support services, as well as healthcare services and other community resources. We most typically help older adults find services in their community that will help them live well at home.

Benson says they are currently encouraging those same people to call if their care situation has been changed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If an older adult had been receiving services from a provider who has since needed to modify their service delivery or if they've needed to close down, we're encouraging folks to give the Senior Linkage Line a call so that the staff can help them navigate what other resources might be available in their community.

The Senior Linkage Line is available from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-800-333-2433.

Other Local Resources:

Assumption Community Faith in Action - 320-348-2322

Family Pathways - 651-674-8040

Holdingford Helping Hands - 320-746-9960

Horizon Health Faith in Action - 320-468-6451

Lakes Area Interfaith Volunteers - 218-820-7454

Lakes & Pines - 320-679-1800

Paynesville Rose Center - 320-243-5144

Senior Community Services - 763-416-7969

Wright County Community Action - 320-963-6500

Lutheran Social Services - 218-233-7521

Park View Care Center - 763-682-1131

