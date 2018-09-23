Sartell Police To Hold Senior Citizen Safety Class

SARTELL -- Local law enforcement are giving senior residents the tools needed to better protect themselves from crimes and scams.

The Sartell police department is holding a Senior Citizen Safety Class Monday at the Sartell Community Center.

Topics discussed will include protecting your home, identifying suspicious activity in your neighborhood, information needed for reporting a crime, and more.

Coffee and refreshments will be available. The class begins at 7:00 p.m. and is free to all seniors.