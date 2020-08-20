Catholic Charities Offering Frozen Meals for Seniors

ST. CLOUD -- Seniors in central Minnesota will be able to access additional food support at six locations this month starting Friday.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is partnering with several Central Minnesota Credit Union branches for their Senior Dining Frozen Meal Expansion Project.

Healthy, frozen meals packaged in oven and microwave safe containers will be handed out via a no-contact drive-through in St. Cloud, Cold Spring, Avon, Rush City, Melrose, and Sauk Centre.

You must be 60 years or older and fill out an annual registration form to participate. Meal quantities are available from 10 to 30 per month. There is no cost, but donations are accepted.

Catholic Charities Senior Dining has been serving the community for 55 years and currently has dining sites in nine area counties.

Locations:

Central Minnesota Credit Union, Cold Spring: Friday, August 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf, St. Cloud: Tuesday, August 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rush City Food Shelf: Tuesday, August 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Central Minnesota Credit Union, Avon: Wednesday, August 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Central Minnesota Credit Union, Melrose: Friday, August 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Central Minnesota Credit Union, Sauk Centre: Friday, August 28 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.