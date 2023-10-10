Grace R. Moore, 91, Clear Lake

December 16, 1931 - October 6, 2023

attachment-Grace Moore loading...

Grace R. Moore, age 91, of Clear Lake died peacefully Friday, October 6, 2023 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Big Lake.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023 at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake, followed by a celebration of life open house at Laurie Peterson’s home, 9861 52nd St., Clear Lake.

Grace was born December 16, 1931 in Tintah, MN to Joseph and Helena (Nistler) Schmit. She married Robert “Bob” Moore on June 30, 1956 in Minneapolis. They went to school together in Tintah but it wasn’t until years later when Bob happened to see Grace get off a bus in Minneapolis that they started dating. After living in Richfield, they moved to Rush Lake in 1966. She had an amazing work ethic and Grace and Bob literally worked side by side for years at various jobs including their drive-in restaurant, but family was always her priority. In fact, in 1997 she and Bob packed up their things and moved to Chicago to help with the grandchildren. They said they would stay for two years and they stayed for seven! She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always had time to give a hug and listen. Her faith was important and she and Bob said the rosary often. Grace taught all of us the importance of kindness. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. She will always be known for the hundreds of batches of chocolate chip cookies she baked with Bob over the years and beautiful quilts she made.

Survivors include her husband, Bob of Clear Lake; daughters, Elizabeth Fruehling of Elmwood Park, IL and Laurie Peterson of Clear Lake; son, Gregory Moore of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Nicholas, Kate and Emily; four great grandchildren; siblings, Alice Hawes of Ottertail, Dave (Chris) of Scottsdale, AZ, Bob of Bloomington, Richard of Osseo; and sister-in-law, Nancy of Minnetonka. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Alan Peterson; siblings, Lorraine (Mike) Mosey, Luella (Ben) Pilarski, Bernice (David) Davidson and Tom; sisters-in-law, Mary and Shirley; and brother-in-law, Orville Hawes.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Cherrywood Advanced Living in Big Lake and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your favorite charity.