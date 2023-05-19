Grace Ann Petrich, 70, Motley

October 15, 1952 - December 8, 2022

The family of Grace would like to invite you, family and friends to a Celebration of her Life. It will be May 28th, 2023 at the Camp Ripley Chapel from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a small service at 12:00 PM. No cards or memorials are requested. License may be required at the Camp gate.

Grace Ann Petrich, 70 year old resident of Motley died at the St. Cloud Hospital after a 17 year battle with cancer, God accepted His angel into heaven on December 8, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 17th at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the church.

Grace (Witt) Petrich was born on October 15, 1952 to Jerry and Ann (Tuzinski) Witt in St. Paul, MN. The family later relocated to Little Falls. She attended St. Mary’s grade school and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1970.

Grace married Martin Strempke in July of 1970. To this union Mark and Melissa were born. On March 1, 1985 Grace married Alan Petrich starting their 37 year marriage. The couple moved several times before building their forever home on 1995. Grace was the general contractor building their home, near the third tee box on the Pine Ridge Golf Course. She loved watching the golfers tee off, many times greeting them or heckling them from her pool.

Growing up in the restaurant business Grace became a chef at a young age, working at the Oak’s Supper Club, Jerry’s Supper Club and the Pine Ridge Golf Course. Grace loved her dogs and more often than not had them snuggled on her lap. She also enjoyed many hobbies; golf, fishing, tending her many flower beds, reading and floating in her pool on a hot summer day. Cooking for and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild brought her great joy, Everyone enjoyed her holiday meals. Grace loved her yearly winter getaway to Florida. She loved spending time at the “old folks” pool playing bingo in the morning and soaking up the Florida sun all day. She also looked forward to the kids visiting. Many trips were made to Disney and other amusement parks. Coco Beach being the family favorite.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alan; son, Mark (Tammy) of Big Lake; daughter, Melissa Strempke (Jody Kern) of Little Falls; step-daughters, Sara and Beth Petrich of Portland, OR; “bonus” daughter, Tressa Jares (Matt Clark) and their son Ezra Jares; grandchildren, Alexis, Devin and Brady Strempke; great-grandchild, Kash; step-grandchildren, Dakota, Kelly, Kole and Emilee Kern; sister, Karen (Jerry) Jacobson of Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Terry Witt of Little Falls, Joan Barnett, Karen Oothoudt; brothers-in-law, Virg (Bonnie) Petrich, Dale Petrich and many nieces and nephews.

Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Ann (Tuzinski) Witt, brother, Ron Witt; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Ruth Petrich; brothers-in-law, Ray Burnett, Ashley Oothoudt and sister-in-law, Wanda Petrich.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Celebrating the Life and Cherishing the Memory of Grace.