Governor Outlines COVID-19 Economic Relief Package

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a COVID-19 economic relief package Tuesday morning. It includes measures to help keep small businesses afloat and support workers.

Some of the initiatives are providing direct aid to businesses, waiving state and regulatory fees, and establishing an eviction moratorium.

Support for workers would come in the form of extending unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks and providing a $500 one-time emergency payment.

The package also includes a one-time grant to restaurants that provide food for healthcare workers, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities. There is also a tax credit for businesses that donate food that would otherwise spoil or be thrown away.

The Governor would need to call a special session and work with the State Legislature to pass the initiatives. House Republicans are set to announce their own ideas for a relief package also Tuesday.