Gov.’s Revised Budget Proposal Triples Amount of ‘Walz Checks’

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released a revised supplemental budget Thursday.

He is now proposing writing out "Walz Checks" of up to $1,000. Single tax filers would get a one-time payment of $500 and married couples would receive a payment of $1,000. He says more than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check.

His original proposal was for a $175 check for single people and $350 checks for couples.

The governor is also proposing investing $73 million into the Minnesota public pension plans and $20 million in the Main Street Economic Revitalization program.

Walz wants to buy a new helicopter for the Minnesota State Patrol, and make a $9 million investment in cybersecurity defense layers.

He's recommending $23.5 million in state, local, and tribal public health systems, as well as invest $215 million over three years to retain and recruit frontline workers who provide care to others.

$20 million in additional funding for emergency shelters statewide.

The governor released a revised budget due to the February budget forecast showing Minnesota's state budget surplus is projected to be a historic $9.25 billion for fiscal year 2022-2023.