Gordon “Gordy” M. Bond, 81, Waite Park

November 4, 1940 – August 18, 2022

attachment-Gordon Bond loading...

Gordon “Gordy” Merle Bond, age 81, Waite Park, MN died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A private family service will be held. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Gordy was born November 4, 1940 in Jackson, MN to Marvin and Edna (Rowley) Bond. He married Rosemary Stokke on July 14, 1962 in Minneapolis, MN. Among Gordy’s many accomplishments, he was most proud of his marriage to Rosemary for 55 years; his three children and three grandchildren; being the longest working employee at Frigidaire at 47 years; and that he visited all 50 states. Gordy loved road trips, visiting the North Shore, ice cream, and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. His many hobbies included, walking, golfing, camping, hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening and viewing wildlife (he was able to see an eagle’s nest a mile away).

Survivors include his children, Jeff (Lynn) Bond of Burlington, CT; Patty (Tommy) NeSmith of New Symrna Beach, FL; and Brenda (Jeff) Rossow of Cottage Grove, MN; siblings, Richard Bond of Hastings, MN; Mark (Becky) Bond of Pardeeville, WI; Brad (Marlene) Bond of Red Wing, MN; Maxine Garber of Jackson, MN; and Kathy (Dale) Kuhl of Red Wing, MN; and three grandchildren, Jonathan, Tia and Jenna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosemary on August 6, 2017, brother David Bond, brother-in-law Peter Garber, and sisters-in-law, Joan Bond and Lois Bond.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorials be sent to Quiet Oaks Hospice or St. Croix Hospice.