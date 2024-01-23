Gordon Gablenz, 63, Clear Lake

July 30, 1960 - January 19, 2024

Gordon Gablenz, age 63, of Clear Lake, MN passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024, at M Health Fairview–University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Gordon was born on July 30, 1960, to William “Bill” and Phyllis (Frost) Gablenz in Little Falls, MN. Gordon graduated from Royalton High School in 1978. He earned a Bachelor of Science from North Dakota State University in 1983 with majors in Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics. Gordon was employed at First Bank, Con-Agra, Bankers Systems, North Memorial Health, and ING before joining Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN in May 2001. Over his 22 years with Ridgeview, he was Director of Accounting & Finance, CFO & CIO, and most recently Chief Investment Officer & Treasurer.

Gordon was united in marriage to Jill Oredson on February 17, 1990, in Bloomington, MN. The couple lived in Bloomington before making their home in St. Cloud, where they raised their two sons. Gordon and Jill found their dream lake home in 2014 north of Clear Lake.

Gordon enjoyed following the markets and investing in them. He loved college football and was a passionate NDSU Bisons fan. He also enjoyed boating on the lake and traveling with his wife, especially to Key West, FL, and the Canadian Rockies. Known for his generosity, patience, integrity, honesty, and kindness, Gordon served on the board of the Ridgeview Foundation and supported a variety of causes. He was also a finalist for the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s CFO of the Year in 2011.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Jill, of almost 34 years, sons Neil (Christopher Davis) of Buffalo, NY and Erik of Clear Lake, brother Gary of Hudson, WI, and sister Kathy (Ray) Henderson of Longmont, CO. Also surviving are father-in-law Robert Oredson of Bloomington, and sisters-in-law Leslie (Phil Henry) Oredson of Phoenix, AZ and Paula Paulson of Becker, MN, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law Shawn Gablenz, mother-in-law Jeannette Oredson, and brother-in-law Wayne Paulson.

A Celebration of Life for Gordon will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11 AM at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on 3013 Roosevelt Road.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.