Gordon D. Fredrickson, 90, Elk River

October 9, 1932 - June 12, 2023

Gordon D. Fredrickson, 90, peacefully passed away in Elk River on Monday June 12, 2023. He is formerly of Big Lake and Anoka. Burial will be in the Snake River Cemetery.

Gordon was born on October 9, 1932 in Becker to Albert and Zella (Lott) Fredrickson. He married Donna Putnam on September 15, 1951. Gordy was loved by many. He was a Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. He had a great sense of humor and a love for travel and adventure. Gordy was wise and generous. He was admired for his hard work as a cement mason. He loved his family and had a fun-loving spirit. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his daughters; Randean Miller of Vermillion, SD. Sandra (David) Putnam of Big Lake, Tamara Smith of Buffalo, Dawn Fredrickson of White Bear Lake, and Kelly Fredrickson of Blaine, grandchildren; Samantha (Kevin) O’Kelly, Andrea, Mattie, Sara (Cody), Angie (Paul) Jeff, Holly (Mark) Brandon (Katie), Alexandra (Kyle), Joseph and Jesse also, ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna in 2006, brother Gerald Fredrickson and his sister Beverly Stonehouse.