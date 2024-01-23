Gordon D. Crum, 93, Monticello

September 21, 1930 - January 18, 2024

attachment-Gordon Crum loading...

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday May 20, 2024 at the Becker Cemetery in Becker for Gordon D. Crum, age 93, who passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024 at his residence in Monticello. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Gordon was born September 21, 1930 in Minneapolis to Otis and Edna (Raisch) Crum. He proudly served our country in the U. S. Army. Gordon married Fern Marie McCubrey on February 14, 1952 at Mount Carmel Church in Minneapolis. He worked as a banker for First National/US Bank for 40 years, retiring in 1993. Gordon enjoyed traveling down south, swimming, fishing, bowling, and spending time at the cabin.

Survivors include his sons, Dale (Sara) of Moose Lake, David (Gerri Ann) of Avon, Todd of Becker, and Paul (Kelly) of Georgia; sister, Lorraine Holmbo of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Cory, Nicole, Kailey, Kendra, Wyatt, Sawyer, and Parker; and great-grandson, Jack. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fern in 2021; grandchildren, Melissa and Marissa; and brothers, Walter, Guy, Allen, and Donald.