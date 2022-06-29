Gophers’ Steveson Named Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson has been named the 2021-2022 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year.

Steveson is just the fifth Golden Gopher to be named the conference's top male athlete in the 41-year history of the award. The other winners are gymnast John Roethlisberger in 1993, hockey player Jordan Leopold in 2002, wrestler Damion Hahn in 2004, and wrestler Cole Konrad in 2007.

Steveson is also the 13th wrestler ever to win the award.

Get our free mobile app

During his most recent wrestling season for the Golden Gophers Steveson captured his third-straight undefeated season with an 18-0 record and won his second NCAA title.

Steveson is a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota.