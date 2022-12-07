Gophers Ink Football Coach P.J. Fleck To Seven-Year Contract Extension

The University of Minnesota announced it has signed head football coach P.J. Fleck to a seven-year contract extension that is meant to keep the coach in Dinkytown through 2029. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately released.

Fleck joined the Gophers in 2017 and has posted a 43-27 record over six seasons, including this season's 8-4 record. Fleck is 26-26 in Big Ten contests over those six seasons and 3-0 in bowl games.

The Gophers will play against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl later this month at Yankee Stadium.

Fleck's University of Minnesota highlights include winning Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2019 and having 12 players selected in the NFL Draft. Fleck's Gophers have won eight or more games in three consecutive full seasons (the 2020 season was shortened due to the pandemic) for the first time since 1903-1905.

"I am excited that P.J., Heather and their family will continue to call Minnesota home," said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle in a release. "What P.J. and his staff have done in a short amount of time is remarkable. He has recruited and developed some of the best student-athletes to ever play at Minnesota and his team continues to excel academically, athletically and socially. This year alone, a Gopher was either a semifinalist or a finalist for six different major college football awards, ranging from the best center in the nation to the best running back in the nation to the most impactful community service leader in the nation. P.J. consistently builds a team that Minnesotans can take pride in and one that competes for championships. I am grateful to President Gabel and the Board of Regents for their continued support, and I look forward to Coach Fleck continuing to lead the Gophers for a long time."

