ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A lucky lottery player in Minnesota is waking up a millionaire.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in the Gopher 5 game worth nearly $1.3 million in Friday night's drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Speedway in Brooklyn Park.

It is valued at $1,299,462. The numbers drawn on Friday were 4, 21,25, 26, and 38.

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. Tickets are $1 each. With the jackpot won, the game resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.

Another big lottery drawing will be held on Saturday night. The Powerball game has a jackpot of $1 billion. Or, about $458 million if you take the cash option. It is the seventh-largest jackpot in the game's history.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.