Good Samaritan Awards Announced

ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out.

Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards.

The award is given to those who follow the example of the biblical Good Samaritan by helping those who are less fortunate without expecting anything in return.

Chuck and Pat Ernst are retired math professors from St. Cloud State University who have volunteered at Catholic Charities Emergency Services since 1996. Catholic Charities says the couple has volunteered at the Whitney Senior Center for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and with Community Meal, which helps provide meals to the community.

Pat and Tamara Huesers and Mike and Jeny Meyer with PAM’s Auto has sponsored Mardi Gras, Catholic Charities annual fundraiser, since 2009. They’re also active in the annual Benefit Breakfast and Luncheon as well as food drives for the Catholic Charities Food Shelf.

This year’s Good Samaritan Awards Dinner and Reception is the first since 2019 due to the COVID.