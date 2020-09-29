Catholic Charities Now Accepting Sponsors for Share the Spirit Program

ST. CLOUD — Catholic Charities of St. Cloud is now accepting sponsors for their annual Share the Spirit program.

Share the Spirit assists families in need by matching them with individuals and organizations able to donate gifts and grocery gift cards. All sponsored families are nominated by area social workers or education professionals.

Families of all sizes are available for Share the Spirit sponsorship. Each sponsor receives a list of three wants and three needs for each household member. Catholic Charities asks sponsors spend $70 per family member – $60 for gifts and $10 for a grocery gift card.

Gift-wrapped items can be delivered to the former Save-A-Lot building at 3316 W. Division St. on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

To learn more about Share the Spirit or to sign up to sponsor a family, visit Catholic Charities of St. Cloud’s website.