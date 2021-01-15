Gloria Lanners, 82, Buckman

March 2, 1938 - January 13, 2021

Gloria Lanners age 82 of Buckman, MN died on Wednesday, January 13 at her daughter Sharon's home in Anoka, MN, surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 16 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church in Buckman. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The live streaming link is https://youtu.be/W9cVbLM37kc

Gloria Ann (Wambeke) Lanners was born on March 2, 1938 in Minneota, MN to Ferdinand and Margaret (DeCock) Wambeke. Gloria graduated from Minneota High School in 1956. On February 16, 1957, she was united in marriage to Joseph Jacob Lanners at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Minneota. Shortly after their marriage, Joe and Gloria moved to the farm they had purchased near Buckman, MN. Gloria was a member of St. Michael's Parish, St Michael's Society and the Christian Mothers in Buckman, MN.

Gloria was a kind woman who devoted her life to family and friends. She was soft spoken but had a strong will and determination. She multi-tasked extremely well, taking care of a husband, seven children, housework, cooking, and daily farm chores. She always looked at the positive side of things and rarely raised her voice against her children. Instead, they would cry just knowing she was disappointed in them. Gloria enjoyed her grandchildren and loved to be around babies. She loved sweets, enjoyed baking, and took pride in sharing her treats. She was a kind and loyal friend to many and always had a soft spot in her heart for any person or animal in pain. Gloria took pride in her flower gardens and neat yard; after she learned how to operate it, she used the riding lawn mower to keep the lawn looking perfect.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Joseph of Pierz, MN. Children: Deborah (Arthur) Krieg of Needham, MA; Sharon (Brad) Schmidtbauer of Anoka, MN; Laura (James) Garbe of Stillwater, MN; Donna (Morgan) Grelson of Burnsville, MN; James (Kristin) Lanners of Sartell, MN; Lisa (Todd) Lewis of Arlington, TX; and Jill (Kevin) Leyk of Bloomington, MN along with 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Siblings: Dorothy Vlaminck, Marian Dau, Jeannie Miller, Mary (Leroy) Neuman, Bill (Donna) Wambeke, Dennis (Judy) Wambeke. In-laws: Jean Wambeke, Pauline Wambeke and Janet Wambeke.

Gloria was proceeded in death by her parents, infant son, Joseph James Lanners, granddaughter Rachel Schmidtbauer, brothers James Wambeke, Joe Wambeke and Richard Wambeke and brothers-in-law Gaston Vlaminck, Gene Dau, Darrill Miller, and Bob Hornstein.

The arrangements for Gloria are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.