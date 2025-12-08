November 9, 1954 - December 6, 2025

Glenys Ramsdell, 71 year old resident of Fort Ripley, passed away on December 6th, 2025, at St Ottos Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 15th Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, and again the next day from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. The burial will be held at Fort Ripley Cemetery.

Glenys Marie Ramsdell (Morris) was born on November 9th, 1954, and raised by parents, Rita (Blum) and Virgil Morris, in San Francisco, CA. She grew up in California until her family moved in 1969 to Little Falls, MN, when she was fourteen. Glenys attended St. Francis High School and graduated in 1973. After graduating, she worked various jobs, including work as a cashier, a nurse's aid, and a waitress. She moved all around the state and the country before she was married, including out to Omaha, NE, and Duluth, MN. She met Randy Allen Ramsdell at a bar in Brainerd, MN, and the two were united in marriage on November 16th, 1974, at Freedhem Church. The couple lived in Little Falls for several years before making their home in Fort Ripley, where they raised their four boys. Glenys worked primarily as a homemaker, but also worked at Belle Prairie Junction for many years. Her favorite saying was “Shut up, Randy”.

In her free time, Glenys enjoyed playing bingo, card games, and Yahtzee. She also enjoyed shopping and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and the light of her life.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Randy Ramsdell of Fort Ripley; sons, Chris (Tara) Ramsdell of Fort Ripley, and James (Jenny) Ramsdell of St. Michael; sister, Mary Kessler of Sparks, NV; and grandchildren Ivori Ramsdell, Eboni Keehr, Hunter Ramsdell, Hayden Ramsdell, Seth Ramsdell, Sage Ramsdell, Breckin Ramsdell, and Alyena Ramsdell.

Glenys is preceded in death by her dad, Billy Bitnoff; step-dad, Virgil Morris; mom Rita Morris; sons, Shawn Ramsdell, and Jason Ramsdell; sister, Jaylene Gause; and step-brothers, Rob Morris, and Ron Morris.