Glenn Robert Fisk, 80, Royalton

April 13, 1940 - August 24, 2020

Glenn Robert Fisk age 80 of Royalton, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Mass will take place at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Glenn Robert Fisk was born on April 3, 1940 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, the son of Robert and Margret (Ludeman) Fisk. Glenn graduated from Jeffers High School. After high school Glenn started his working career, he worked doing construction, farming, he managed a Toro business and also drove bus and semi-truck. On May 2, 1959, Glenn married the love of his life, Colleen Balling. At St. Francis Catholic Church in Xavier. The couple started their family while living in Windom, this union blessed them with four children, Laurel Dubbin, Kenneth Fisk, Nancy Waddell, and Jeffrey Fisk.

Glenn was a member of the local sportsman’s Club where he could share his love of fishing and hunting. He also shared this passion with his family. Glenn was the grandpa that would take his grandkids fishing and tell them jokes and play pranks on them the whole time. He was a jolly fellow that loved to visit with anyone and everyone and for hours. He taught his children a solid work ethic and to live life! Glenn and Colleen spent thousands of hours together over the road trucking. They were a united duo whom enjoyed each other’s company as they toured America.

Glenn went to heaven on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Colleen; daughters, Laurel (Don) Dubbin, Nancy (Harold) Waddell; sons, Kenneth and Jeffrey Fisk; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; Sister, Margaret (Bob) Prinz

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Velva Polzin, Dean Fisk.

The family has organized a dinner: The dinner will be served at Lori Dubbin place at 1:00 PM. See below for address and directions.

7995 Acorn Road

Royalton MN. 56373

Directions: From hwy 10 go west on Nature Road 1.25 miles and turn left on 75th Ave NW for ½ mile Turn right on 173rd Street NW for about ¾ mile and turn left buy the pine trees to Large shed.