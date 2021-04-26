Gladys Ida Miller, 85, Long Prairie

September 25, 1935 - April 23, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church for Gladys Ida Miller, age 85, of Long Prairie. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate, and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services at the church on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Gladys was born September 25, 1935 in Round Prairie Township, MN to August and Ernestine (Neuman) Knaak. She married Melvin Miller on June 25, 1953 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Long Prairie township. The couple farmed West of Long Prairie where they raised five children. In 1985 they retired from farming and, starting a second career, Gladys became a Home Health Aid working for Todd County. Her caring and giving nature allowed her to enjoy this work for 10 years before retiring a second time.

Gladys’s faith was apparent by the way she lived her life. She was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Dorcas Circle, the quilting group and frequently took part in Bible studies. She also volunteered for many years at the local Food Shelf and even served as the Co-Chair for a time. When not volunteering she spent many hours in her own sewing room creating beautiful quilts for each of her children and grandchildren, which they cherish.

However busy she may have been, she always had time for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who each held a special place in her heart. Her grandchildren have fond memories of their times fishing and camping in the RV with grandma and grandpa. The grandkids looked forward to Christmas Day Bingo with Grandma and all her fun prizes. Everyone who knew Gladys will miss her sense of humor, quick wit and the twinkle in her eye when she got you with a good zinger.

She is survived by four sons Loren (Celeste), Wally (Lorie) both of Long Prairie, Brian (Emily) of Tucson AZ and Brent (Laura) of Andover, MN and daughter Laurie (Rick) Torgerud of Chattanooga, TN and two sisters Margaret Collin of El Cajon, CA, and Dorothea Finseth of Blaine, MN and 24 grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, an infant brother and her sister Elaine Marthaler.