Giving Tuesday: Quiet Oaks Hospice House Relies On Local Volunteers, Donors

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

ST. AUGUSTA - If you have a resolution of volunteering more in the new year, Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta just might be the right fit for you.

Executive Director Linda Allen says volunteers help out in a variety of ways.

Many of the meals prepared in our kitchen, the baking and the cooking, are done by volunteers. Our resident care helping and assisting our nursing staff, fundraising, behind the scenes things. There's just so many ways people can get involved.

It's a local non profit organization that receives no state or federal funding. Allen says 100 percent of the money they get to operate comes from private donations.

We have a wonderful community that supports us. A lot of local businesses and individuals, but we can always use more. They were very generous in their year end appeal, but we rely on those funds all throughout the year.

Allen says the new year is also a good time to take care of your health care directives. She says they have people at Quiet Oaks to help you get started.

Allen says a lot of people aren't aware that they also offer respite care, to help give longterm caregivers a much needed break.