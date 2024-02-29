Girls Basketball Section Results Wednesday February 28

The Sartell-St. Stephen girls basketball team stayed alive in the Section 8-4-A playoffs by defeating 5th seeded Moorhead 62-44 Wednesday night. The Sabres are seeded #4 in the section and will play at top seeded St. Michael-Albertville Saturday at 2 p.m.

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals:

Brainerd 79, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56

Elk River 73, Buffalo 37

St. Michael-Albertville 90, Bemidji 27

Girls Basketball Thursday Schedule:

Section 8AAA

#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7pm

#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7pm

#5 Little Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes, 7pm

#1 Alexandria has a 1st round bye

Section 5AAA

#1 Becker has a 1st round bye

Section 6AA

(Games to be played Thursday February 29)

#9 Milaca at #8 Royalton, 7pm

#13 Kimball at #4 Cathedral, 7pm

#12 Annandale at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7pm

#15 Mora at #2 Sauk Centre, 7pm

#10 Spectrum at #7 Pine City, 7pm

#14 Melrose at #3 Holdingford, 7pm

#11 Osakis at #6 Foley, 7pm

#1 Albany has a 1st round bye