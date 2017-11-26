Girl Hurt While Removing Deer from Highway

MILACA - A 16-year-old girl was hurt while trying to get a deer off the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday on eastbound Highway 23 west of Milaca.

The State Patrol says 16-year-old Mckayla Bottelson of Milaca was in the middle of the Eastbound lane of Highway 23 near 195th Avenue Northeast removing a deer from the highway that had been struck by another motorist. The car swerved to avoid her but was unable to due to oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.

Bottelson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.