Girl, 4, Killed After Being Run Over in Wright County

BUFFALO -- A 4-year-old girl died after being run over.

The incident happened around 3:15 Saturday near 1851 50th Street Northeast in Buffalo Township.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Cody Ruby, of Buffalo, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup that was towing an enclosed utility trailer.

It's believed Ruby's daughter was on the tongue of the trailer as he drove away from home. Shortly after leaving the driveway, the girl fell off and was run over by the trailer.

She was taken to Buffalo Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say further details on the incident remain under investigation.