Giliberto’s Restaurant Adding Second St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD -- A Mexican restaurant is adding a second location in St. Cloud. Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop has announced they will be moving into the former Quarks American Bento building at 125 Fifth Avenue in downtown St. Cloud.

Owner Aldo Coconi says he's planning on being open for business by the end of September.

Giliberto's opened in their current location at 2301 West Division Street in St. Cloud in March 2017.

He says the two restaurants will both offer authentic Mexican food, but they will have slightly different concepts. They are also planning on offering beer at the downtown location.

The current location is open 24 hours a day seven days a week, while the new location will open 24 hours just on Fridays and Saturdays, their hours Sunday through Thursday will be 6:00 a.m. until midnight.

The downtown location will be the eighth for the family-owned restaurant, with other Minnesota locations in Blaine and Willmar. You can also find Giliberto's in Utah, South Dakota, and a soon-to-open restaurant in Iowa.

Quarks American Bento closed in May after being in that location for four years.

Inventure Properties owns the building. Company spokesman Austin Ruehle says with Giliberto's moving in, they have just one open retail space that they are still looking to fill in the buildings they own on Fifth Avenue. Businesses that have opened on Fifth Avenue so far this year include: Burn and Build Fitness, Insomnia Cookies, the National Guard recruiting center, and AT & T. ViVi Bubble Tea opened in the spring of last year.

Inventure Properties also owns the McClure Building on Fifth Avenue. Ruehle says they are getting close to announcing what their plan is for that building as well.