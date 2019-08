ST. CLOUD -- A downtown St. Cloud restaurant that specialized in fresh healthy food has closed. Quarks American Bento on Fifth Avenue says operations have officially come to an end.

Owners Lisa and Adam Schulte say Quarks is up for sale.

being a small business owner is all consuming and full of challenges.

Quarks American Benton opened at 125 Fifth Avenue South in June of 2015.

The menu was heavy on veggies, healthy grains and lean meats.