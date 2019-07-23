New 24- Hour Fitness Center Opening in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new 24-hour gym is coming to downtown St. Cloud. "Burn and Build Fitness" is opening in the former Snap Fitness space -- as well as the space next door -- at 305 5th Avenue in the Coborn Plaza building.

The facility will include a fitness center as well as a results studio. The studio will have six to seven classes a day during the week, as well as a few classes on the weekends. Members will also be able to download their mobile app so you can take your workouts with you when you're out of town.

Owner Kevin Hardy says he wants it to be a hands-on experience for the staff and clients.

I've been in the industry for almost 20 years and I, unfortunately, find that a large percentage of the people that come into a health club that work on their own just don't see the results they want, whether they just don't know how to do it or they don't have the motivation.

Hardy says he is hiring up to 10 staff members, all of whom have to be certified trainers.

Hardy also owns "Endurunce Shop" on 5th Avenue. He says when he decided to open a gym again he wanted it to be downtown.

It's great to not only help revitalize downtown but it's very convenient for me of course, I can walk down the street back and forth if I need to.

When Burn and Build Fitness opens it will be the first time the retail space in the Coborn Plaza building has been completely filled. Inventure Properties owns the building and spokesman Austin Ruehle says the gym is a good fit for the neighborhood and St. Cloud State University.

The Fitness Center is opening next Thursday, August 1st with a fee of $30 a month. The Results Studio will be open by the middle of August with an additional fee of $69 a month. Hardy says clients will pay month-to-month with no contracts.