Gilbert E. Mason, Jr., 89, Becker

March 19, 1930 – December 31, 2019

Gilbert Eldon Mason, Jr., age 89, Becker, MN died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home in Becker.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11;00 AM at Abundant Grace Church, Becker, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gilbert was born March 19, 1930 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Gilbert E. and Mildred (Meyer) Mason, Sr. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Gilbert married Frances Anderson on June 9, 1952 in Moline, IL. He worked for Sears for 26 years and then served as a pastor at Northwest Christian Fellowship in Brooklyn Park, MN for 15 years. In 1994 Gilbert established a Bible college in India and taught there for 20 years. Prior to that he did mission work in Kenya, Africa for 15 years. Gilbert was a member of Abundant Grace Church of Becker, MN.

Survivors include his sons, Denys (Shari) Mason of Champlin, MN; David Mason of Coon Rapids, MN; and Steven Mason of Princeton, MN; sister, Linda Schroeder of Bettendorf, IA; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Frances on November 2, 2012 and sister, Betty Boldt.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Luke, Timmon, Justin, Jared, Erik, Bret and Steven.