BUY YOUR CHANCES TODAY

The Stearns History Museum has the key to your Valentine's Heart, with their "Unlock Your Love...and Make History" fundraiser.

You can purchase a ticket to unlock three boxes at the museum. Winning tickets will be drawn on Wednesday, February 10th at 4 pm. Each one of the tickets will match a key that unlocks one of three boxes.

Prizes include:

Two chances for a romantic dinner for two at Jule's Bistro with drinks provided by Pantown Brewing.

A beautiful SOHO Sterling Silver Bangle Bracelet

Free outdoor wedding venue rental at the Stearns History Museum, including two hours of photography. This prize can be gifted to someone you know as well.

Each of the prizes also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum collections (archives and 3D collections) at a later date, plus a bouquet of flowers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

You can purchase your tickets for this fun fundraiser now at The Stearns History Museum, or you can have them delivered to your home or office. If your ticket is not drawn for the prizes listed, you will be entered into a drawing for additional prizes, that include gift cards from Coborns, Gift cards from Kwik Trip, and prize packages from Costco, Third Street Brewhouse, and Pantown Brewing Company. Plus a bakery item from Cold Spring Bakery and tickets to a Museum event of your choice for summer or fall.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets are $20. Cash or check only. You can purchase as many as you would like to increase your odds of winning. You can get your tickets by stopping by the museum Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. You can also email info@stearns-museum.org or call 320.253.8424 to get tickets.

Ticket delivery is available in St. Cloud, Sartell, Waite Park, and Sauk Rapids. You can also purchase tickets today at Pantown Brewing Company from 4-7 pm (Friday, January 29th). Tickets will be available for purchase at the Cold Spring Bakery on Saturday, January 30th from 9 to 11 am.

If you have any questions, call Amy at 320.253.8424 or email her at adegerstrom@stearns-museum.org.

Photo by Samantha Lam on Unsplash