Get Paid $15,000 to Attend and Rate Three Midwest State Fairs

I've never been shy about my love for fairs, which is probably why I kept getting tagged online linking me to this information. AmericInn by Wyndham is seeking out the perfect family to do some traveling this summer, and rate state fairs across the Midwest.

This summer, AmericInn by Wyndham is searching for one energetic, hungry, and social-savvy family to embark on an epic road trip to some of America’s most iconic state fairs and share their experiences via social media. In exchange, the winning family will find themselves on the receiving end of a $15,000 payday.

I was all in on this and was ready to toss my name into the ring until I saw the word "family". At the moment my immediate family is my husband, myself, and our 13-pound dog. The official rules say a family can be "a party of at least two family members (whether related through blood, marriage, common law, civil union or adoption, regardless of residence)". But if I had to guess, the company is most likely looking for a more nuclear family with children.

If you think your family has what it takes, here is what you need to do to submit an application:

1. Submit a short video (1-3 minutes) or a 300-word minimum written entry telling Wyndham why your family should be AmericInn’s State Fair Family and what you’re most excited about.

2. Email your video or written entry to fairfamily@americinn.com. Be sure to include where you live, a family photo, and a link to any public social media accounts. Entries must be received by August 3, 2022

3. You will be notified if you are a finalist by August 5th.

Here is what you will get:

7 nights of accommodations provided by AmericInn (in the form of Wyndham Rewards points).

$10,000 travel stipend for food, transportation, and exploring

$5,000 cash prize.

Wyndham Rewards DIAMOND level membership.

A suitcase full of swag from AmericInn.

It isn't going to be an easy task to get that $5,000 cash + stipend. You will have to attend three different state fairs within one week at the end of August/early September. You'll also have to document your family’s adventure in real-time with photo and video content and post it on social media (TikTok and Instagram are their big two). And you'll be asked to contribute to AmericInn's future “Best of the Midwest Fair Guide.”

In my world, it sounds like the perfect way to wrap a summer. I make content everywhere I go, especially the State Fair. My friend did say I could borrow her kids and let them come with me on this adventure... maybe I'll have to try out!

