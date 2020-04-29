Gerid D. LaRocque, 39, Sauk Rapids

August 19, 1980 - April 26, 2020

There will be a private family burial at St. Josephs Cemetery, Waite Park, for Gerid D. LaRocque, age 39, who passed away on Sunday at St. Benedicts Community, Short Stay in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Gerid was born August 19, 1980 in Bismarck, ND to Ronald & Donna (Rodriguez) LaRocque. He grew up in Center, ND and moved to the St. Cloud area around age 15. Gerid was an Entrepreneur and worked numerous jobs through out his life. He was proud to be a part of the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe Tribe as a Bear Clan member. Gerid enjoyed fishing, cooking, MMA boxing, animals, cars, music, and going for drives. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, including, family BBQ’s, going out to eat, celebrating holidays, and playing with his dog, Biggie. He was a kind, funny, smart, and helpful man who had a gentle heart. Gerid will always be remembered for his infectious smile and great sense of humor.

Survivors include his children, Julina, Chayce, and Isabel all of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Carmello Rodriguez of St. Cloud and Tyler of North Dakota; step-siblings, Jesse and Crystal of North Dakota; and many other relatives. Gerid was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Corinna LaRocque; infant nephew, Donnello LaRocque; and grandparents.