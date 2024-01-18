Geraldine Marquardt, 84, and David Marquardt, 86, St. Cloud

Geraldine Marquardt

February 21, 1939 - January 10, 2024

David Marquardt

September 30, 1937 - January 13, 2024

Geraldine Yvonne Marquardt, age 84, died January 10, 2024, and David Charles Marquardt, age 86, died January 13, 2024. Both died peacefully surrounded by their four daughters and one of their granddaughters at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St Augusta, MN.

Visitation for both will be on Friday, January 26th from 4-8 pm at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Rosevelt Road, St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 27th at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1125 11th Ave N, St. Cloud, with visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. Luncheon to follow. A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date.

Geraldine Yvonne Lewis was born February 21, 1939, in Dillon, MT and later raised in Chatfield, MN. She was the youngest of four children.

David Charles Marquardt was born September 30, 1937, in Rochester, MN. He also was the youngest of four children.

Geri met Dave at his parent’s family-owned grocery store. Geri frequented the store often. After dating for a couple of years, they were married on February 4, 1961, in Rochester, MN.

Geri and Dave lived in Richfield, MN 1961-1973 where three of their daughters were born. Dave worked at IBM in sales from 1960-1973.

They moved to St Cloud, MN 1973 where their fourth daughter was born.

Dave and a fellow IBM coworker started Marco Business Products in 1973 to which he retired in 1989. He also worked at Cathedral High School as their Development Director until 2002. One of Dave’s proudest accomplishments was establishing The Good Samaritan Fund which provided financial assistance to those in need.

Geri was involved in many aspects of their daughters’ lives. She served as a Girl Scout leader, confirmation teacher, school lunch volunteer, and soccer mom. She volunteered at the St. Cloud hospital and an elementary school in Palm Springs, CA. Geri loved her time spent with her beloved card club, and birthday group, as well as her tennis and golf buddies.

Together Geri and Dave loved traveling the world as well as wintering for thirty years in Palm Springs, CA.

Geri and Dave are survived by their children Lynn (Mark Schwinghammer) Imholte, St Cloud, MN, Lori (Dave) Matlon, Bloomington, MN, Amy (Peter) Rusterholz, Mendota Heights, MN, Sara (Chuck) Andrews, Cold Spring, MN.

Also survived by eleven grandchildren, Phil (Lauren) Imholte, Marie (Nick) Woods, Tom (Savannah) Imholte, Jacob (Courtney Clark) Matlon, Charles (Taiga Lucas) Matlon, Luke Matlon, Alexandra (Adam) Kramer, Mason (Genevieve) Murdock, Madison Andrews, Devon Andrews, McCoy Andrews; and four great-grandchildren.

Geri is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Marilyn Seeman, and Beverly (Vernon) Crowson. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Lucille Odegarden, brother Darrell Lewis, sister-in-law Marilyn Lewis, and brother-in-law Jerry Seeman.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Mae Marquardt, sister Marjorie Ann, brother Loren Marquardt, sister Marlys Toogood, and brother-in-law Roger Toogood.

Both were preceded in death by son-in-law Glenn Imholte.

Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice. Flowers or gifts can be sent to the Funeral Home.

Many thanks to the Good Shepherd Cottage and Quiet Oaks Hospice staff for the exceptional care they gave to our parents and family. We are ever so grateful for your kindness and compassion.