Geraldine C. Janson, 97, St. Paul

July 13, 1926 - February 28, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Geraldine “Gerry” C. Janson, 97 who passed away Wednesday at Highland Path, St. Paul. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to service Saturday at the church.

Geraldine C. (Karels) Janson was born in rural Waconia, MN on July 13,1926 and passed away peacefully on February 28, 2024, in St. Paul, MN. Gerry was the eldest of six children born to Hugo and Alma Karels. Her experience growing up on the family dairy farm was similar to many young women of that era in rural Minnesota. Fueled by an independent spirit, rural work ethic and a passion to serve, she set her sights on fulfilling her dream of becoming a nurse. After high school she worked as a secretary for the telephone company in Waverly, MN, saving to attend nursing school. At the age of twenty-one she was accepted into the highly regarded program at the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1950 and beginning her first job as an RN in Winsted, MN.

She married John H. Janson in June,1951, a fellow Minnesotan and member of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Omaha, Nebraska. She thought she was leaving farm life behind. After their marriage, Gerry worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha. She became a fulltime homemaker when they were expecting their first child in 1952. They lived a typical military life, moving to various bases in Sedalia, MO, Clovis, NM, Madison, WI, as well as being stationed for 3 years in Tripoli, Libya. John and Gerry were blessed with a growing family of four children along the way. In 1963, with the children reaching school age, Gerry resumed working as an RN during their last military assignment in Madison, WI.

After John retired from the Air Force in 1966, they moved back to central Minnesota to be closer to extended family and Gerry began employment as an RN at St. Cloud Hospital. During her career there, she was a nurse in the ICU, the ER, head nurse on two different units and ended her career as Assistant Director of Nursing. In 1974 she and John bought a hobby farm on the outskirts of Sauk Rapids, MN so Gerry found herself living on a farm again, much to her amusement. She retired from nursing in 1986. After retiring, Gerry remained connected to the health care profession through a variety of volunteer activities and often used her skills for family and friends when various medical needs arose. She never forgot her love of nursing.

In their retirement she and John traveled the U.S. visiting family and friends from Florida to Alaska in their motor home. They were also members of the Good Sam RV club and made many new friends while enjoying entertaining activities around central Minnesota. After John’s death February 1, 2003, Gerry continued to travel with her sister Lorayn visiting several religious sites overseas. Their pilgrimages included the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal, and a pilgrimage twice to Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina where the Blessed Virgin Mary has been said to appear.

Gerry excelled in whatever she pursued including cooking, sewing, quilting, basket making, and several other craft endeavors learned during her retirement. Her children and grandchildren adorn their homes with intricate ceramic holiday decorations and beautifully designed ceramic lamps that she made. Gerry was never idle. When not busy with crafting or volunteering, she was a voracious reader. You could find books on her shelves ranging in genres from finance to historical non-fiction and religious inspiration. When her vision diminished, she continued to enjoy audio books and religious television.

Throughout her life, Gerry has demonstrated her devotion to the Catholic faith and service to others. She and her husband John donated land to Sacred Heart Parish where construction of a beautiful church was completed and dedicated in 2003. Gerry continued to support the church through donations as well as Catholic Charities specifically to the food pantry and she established an endowment at the College of St. Benedict for future nursing students.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband John, parents Hugo and Alma Karels, and siblings Florence and George. She is survived by her children John P. (Judy) Janson, Ellen (Scott) Thorson, Georgiana (Wayne) Koska and Charles (Julie) Janson, grandchildren Kristina Janson, Carolyn Janson, Eric Thorson, Kate Thorson, Daniel (Brittany) Koska, Jennifer Koska (Andrew Poppen), Andrew (Lablynn) Janson, Samantha (Ryan) Peterson, Cassandra Janson, great grandchildren Emilia Peterson, Chloe Janson, Lynn Poppen and Sterling Koska, siblings Lorayn Zachman, Mary Ann (George) Ueker and Mark (Ginny) Karels, sisters-in-law Lorraine Janson, Rita Janson and Rosanna Leither and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Highland Path in St. Paul, MN, and Optage Hospice for their tender loving care during Gerry’s journey home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Sacred Heart Parish in Sauk Rapids, MN.