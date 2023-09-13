Gerald Pozorski, 75, Foley

June 15, 1948 - September 10, 2023

Gerald 'Jerry' Pozorski, age 75 of Foley, passed away September 10, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 14th at the Foley Funeral Home. Private family burial with full military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gerald Anton Pozorski was born June 15, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Eileen (Holthaus) Pozorski. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1967 and was drafted into the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from August 1968 to April of 1969 where he was awarded the Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Jerry worked for Dzurik in Sartell for nearly 30 years. He also owned and operated, Brick House Ranch, raising, selling and showing horses. He enjoyed hunting and sharing a cold beer with his many friends and family members. Jerry was also an active member of the Benton County Mounted Patrol.

He is survived by his children: Brian (Jennifer), Foley; Shannon (Todd) Swanson, Hillman; Stacy (Ryan) Kriese, Foley; Todd (Melissa), Foley; Tony, Rice, significant other, Kim Adelman of Foley, 14 grandchildren as well as brothers and sisters: Dale (Donna), Becker; Bonnie (Bill) Ruhoff, St. Cloud; Rosie (Felix) Schmiesing, Clear Lake; Dave (Diane), Beuford, SC., Frank (Dawn), St. Cloud; Larry (Deb), St. Joseph and Lori Pozorski of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Ruhoff.