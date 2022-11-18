Gerald L. Trobec, 85, St. Stephen

February 13, 1937 - November 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gerald L. Trobec, 85, of St. Stephen will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Gerry passed away, with his wife by his side, at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend Eugene Doyle will con-celebrate. Burial will in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 12 Noon on Wednesday both at St. Stephen’s Parish Hall. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the St. Stephen Fire and Rescue will pray at 7:45 p.m. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Gerry was born on February 13, 1937 in St. Cloud to the late Joseph and Hilda (Lubbesmeyer) Trobec. He graduated from Holdingford High School and attended two years of college. He married Jeanette Fruth on August 6, 1958 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Gerry lived in St. Stephen all his life and was employed for Granite City Electric for over 30 years and finished his career at Ferche Millwork, retiring in 2004. Gerry was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Parish where he sang in the choir for 72 years. He also sang with Friends in Harmony, Jazz Connection as well as the men’s quartet “The Woodsmen”. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Cloud Fourth Degree, Father Pierz Assembly #530 and Sartell #5276 Bishop Trobec Council, and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622. Gerry served on the St. Stephen Fire Department for 30 years, was St. Stephen City Treasurer for 20 years, the St. Stephen Planning Commission for 11 years and taught snowmobile and firearm safety for 15 years. He was a member of and past president of the St. Stephen Athletic Club and past member and treasurer of the St. Stephen River Runners Snowmobile Club. Gerry was also a past member of the Horseshoe Hunters.

Gerry’s lifelong passion was baseball, playing and managing all of his life with the St. Stephen Steves as well as with little league for 10 years. He went on to play and coach softball. Gerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, bird watching and feeding. Above all he treasured time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette; children, Debbie (Jeff) Gebhardt of St. Joseph, Bonnie (Brad) Weske of Monticello, Bob (Pam) of Sartell; grandchildren, Joe, Heather, Jenny and Erika; five great grandchildren; siblings, Larry, Mary Lee Vouk, Ray (Karen) all of St. Stephen; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff; brothers, Joseph and Roger; and nephew, Ken Trobec.

Memorials are preferred.

Heaven gained a new third baseman!