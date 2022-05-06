November 25, 1929 – May 3, 2022

attachment-Jerry Nelson loading...

Gerald Boyd Nelson, age 92, passed away May 3, 2022, in loving hands at Havenwood Assisted Living in Burnsville, MN.

Gerald was born November 25, 1929, in St. Paul to Gunnard and Josephine (Burow) Nelson. He grew up in Saint Paul Minnesota, He then got married to Janet Walton on August 30, 1952, in Mitchell, South Dakota. She was absolutely the love of his life! Later moved to White Bear Lake. Jerry was an Auditor and Assistant Manager in Marketing for the Great Northern Railway for 39 years and retired in 1984. Jerry served in the Korean war in 1951 to 1952, as part of the U.S. Airforce. Jerry was a proud member of the Waite Park (Post 428) and Saint Paul (Post 416) American Legion. Gerald was also a dedicated member of the Garnet Lodge as a Mason and was Master of The Lodge and set the cornerstone. He was a proud and active member of Osman Shrine and Osman Shrine Clowns (Alley 19), bringing many kids and adults joy, as ‘Sunny’ the clown and his right-hand puppet, ‘D.O.G. Dog’. Jerry also served many years as a comptroller for the Osman Shrine Circus in St. Paul. Dad had many hobbies that filled his retired days, one being golf specifically, which will always bring a smile to our faces since he played almost every day, yet didn’t seem to improve his game.

He is survived by his children; Jr. Gerald B. (Linda) Nelson, Waite Park; Jaymie (Scott) Kraker, Lakeville; and Jandra (Tim) Birr, Maplewood. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his brother Richard Nelson; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

Our family is very grateful for the unbelievable love and care our father received at Havenwood of Burnsville this past year, and the exceptional ‘Angels on earth’ within his Memory Care unit and the entire Avalon Hospice team. Each one of you meant so much to him. You all brought him joy!

He is preceded in death by his parents Gunnard and Josephine (Burow) Nelson, infant sister, Wife Janet (Walton) Nelson, and great grandson Charlie Nelson.

Memorials can go to Shriners Children’s Hospital or Minnesota Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Dads name if desired.