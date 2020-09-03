April 11, 1948 - August 31, 2020

Private family graveside services will be held at the MN State Veterans Cemetery for Gerald “Jeremiah” Walter Skarie, 72, who died Monday, August 31, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Jeremiah was born on April 11, 1948, in Rockville Center, NY, to George and Rose (Widmer) Skarie. He grew up in Albert Lee and the suburbs of Minneapolis, the youngest of four children. Jeremiah graduated from Edina High School in 1966, and served in the US Army from 1967- 68. Afterwards, he built dulcimers and the wooden seats for trolley cars around the country. He enjoyed nature, photography, woodworking, and performing in folk festivals around the Appalachian Mountains.

Jeremiah is survived by his sister, Sandi (Harold) Harris of Windsor, CO; brother, Roger (Annie) Skarie of Nisswa; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Steven.