Georgia Emma (Hodapp) Croat, 85, St. Cloud

September 29, 1935 – November 6, 2020

Georgia Emma (Hodapp) Croat, age 85 of St. Cloud died Friday, November 6, 2020.

Georgia was born on Sept 29, 1935 in Granville, Iowa, to Otto and Charlotte Hodapp. She was united in marriage to Francis Croat on Nov 6, 1956 in Granville, Iowa. The couple and their family lived throughout the Midwest, including in Iowa and Wyoming, before settling in Onamia, Minnesota. For the past 5 years she lived in St. Cloud to be closer to her children and their families.

Georgia was an avid painter and jewelry-maker. Her favorite items to paint were statues of Mother Mary or rocks, which she often decorated as ladybugs. Her bead collection was one to be envied; she collected stones from Arizona and the Black Hills to adorn necklaces and bracelets she shared with her loved ones. She never missed mass, and could often be found praying the rosary.

One of Georgia’s great loves was being surrounded by her family, especially when there was food involved; licorice was a favorite snack of hers. She was a skilled pie-maker and could make almost anything from her garden produce. She took any chance she could to be with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as always being there for the family she loved so dearly.

Georgia is survived by her husband Francis and by her children: Steven of St. Cloud; Kenneth (Debbie) of St. Augusta; Thomas of Charlotte, NC; Paul (Lisa) of Clover, SC; Allen (Cindy) of Charlotte, NC; Rosemarie (Bob) Felix of St. Cloud; Dean (Melissa) of Clearwater; and Peter of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Elaine Callahan of Sheffield Village, Ohio, and Alice Wittcup of Marcus, Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, along with her brother Connie Hodapp, and sisters Joanie Mullin and Margie Bergeson.

Georgia’s family would like to share that they recognize the current health situation at the moment. As such, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook live. To join the service, go to www.holyspiritstcloud.net, community, parish events, scroll to bottom of page to Facebook feed.

The family understands if you are unable to be at the service in person and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. There will be a memorial next summer as well for close family and friends.