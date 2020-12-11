George W. Smith, 71, Isle

December 21, 1948 – December 9, 2020

George Wayne Smith, age 71, of Isle, MN died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Due to Covid 19 a private family service will be held at Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in New Richland, MN. Burial will be in Le Sueur River Lutheran Cemetery, New Richland, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

George was born December 21, 1948 in Waseca, MN to David G. and Nona M. (Root) Smith. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. George owned and operated M and F Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Great Bend, KS from 1999 to 2015. On March 1, 2000 George was united in marriage to Patti Lepej in Great Bend, KS. They moved to Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota in November 2015. George was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo, MN and Aitkin American Legion Post #86. Church and spending time with family were very important to George. He also loved fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Patti Smith of Isle, MN; daughters, Tia Lilley of Great Bend, KS; and Tricia Viegra of Great Bend, KS; step children, Tyler Mermis of Great Bend, KS; Taryn Baca of Goodyear, AZ; and Tierney Mermis of Great Bend, KS; mother, Nona Smith of New Richland, MN; siblings, Kathy (Tom) Connelly of St. Thomas, MN; Rebecca Smith of Coon Rapids, MN; Jeffrey (Deb) Smith of Medford, MN; Jana (Gary) Ebnet of Castle Rock, CO; and Robert (Dorine) Smith of New Richland, MN; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Toni Smith.

Memorials are preferred to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Great Bend, KS; Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo, MN; or Le Sueur River Lutheran Church Steeple Fund of New Richland, MN.