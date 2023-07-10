George “Pete” Wetzel, Jr., 60, Little Falls

October 27, 1962 - July 2, 2023

George "Pete" Wetzel, Jr, 60 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Sunday, July 2 at the family cabin on Pike Bay in Cass Lake, Minnesota. A private family service will be held. Condolences can be sent to Emblom Brenny Funeral Service: 900 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN, 56345 or donations made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

George "Pete" Wetzel, Jr. was born on October 27, 1962 in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Judge George Peter Sr. and Erna Mae (Meyer) Wetzel. He attended Little Falls Public Schools and participated on numerous athletic teams, drama productions, student government and was the unofficial social event organizer for the class of 1981. Pete graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1985 with a criminal justice degree. He then completed his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. As he attended college, Pete worked as a lifeguard in Pierz and Little Falls. He also worked as a patrol officer for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierz Police Department. After college Pete worked full time as a patrol officer for the Little Falls Police Department. During his tenure there, he especially enjoyed walking on foot patrol and visiting with the local business owners. Pete then worked for the Edina Police Department, doing his best to bring small town policing values to the big city. Pete then began a major career move. He enrolled at William Mitchell College of Law and took a job as the Standards Coordinator at the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and later served as interim director of the POST Board. After graduating from law school, Pete purchased a law practice in Brainerd, and later expanded the practice to include an office in Little Falls, where he practiced with his sister, now Judge, Antoinette Wetzel. Due to declining health, Pete closed his practice in 2021, and focused entirely on visiting and socializing with people from all walks of life. He was universally loved and appreciated by all who knew him. Pete was an active member with Morrison County Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting with family at the Pinnacle Club near Little Falls. Pete will forever be the family beacon in how to laugh and celebrate together.

Pete will be forever loved and remembered by his daughter, Shannon (fiancé, John Miller) Tracy; siblings, Michel Wetzel, Denise (Alan) Langworthy, Valerie (Anthony) Kula, Antoinette (Mary) Wetzel and his loving nieces and nephews, Michel (Brooke) Wetzel, Jr., Joseph Kula, Paige Wetzel, Molly Kula, Holly Brown, Elizabeth Kula, and Thomas Kula.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge George Peter, Sr and Erna Mae Wetzel.