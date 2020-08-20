George Floyd Mural Defaced in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.
Report say someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market. A Minneapolis Police spokesman says the department hasn't taken any reports about the vandalized mural.
Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including murals in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.