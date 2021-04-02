George Dambowy, 80, Pierz

July 25, 1940 - April 2, 2021

George Dambowy, 80-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away on Friday, April 2 at the Pierz Villa. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 10th at 10:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Visitation will be from 9 - 10 A.M. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Community Cemetery in Platte Township. It is kindly asked to please follow Covid-19 guidelines if attending funeral services.

Complete obituary to follow.