George Anthony Dedic III, 50, St. Cloud

March 18, 1973 - December 5, 2023

attachment-George Dedic loading...

George A. Dedic III, age 50 of St. Cloud, died on December 5, 2023.

George is survived by his wife Marcie, twin sister Doris Downey, and older sister Debra Dutton. Also, his nieces Julia, Lilly, Shane, Christopher, Stephanie, Sabrina. He is preceded in death by parents George F. Dedic Jr and Henrietta Dedic and older brother Christopher Dedic.

George loved all sports. His special interests were in baseball and football. In later years, George loved competition with his fantasy football friends. He loved his family and friends that were like family.

George had a passion and talent for playing pool. For those who played with him, I’m sure he’s still thankful for your racking the balls for him.