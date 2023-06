February 27, 1923 - June 21, 2023

After a long, full life, Gen Ludowese, 100, joined family and friends in heaven on June 21, 2023.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, June 29 at St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville.

Rosary and visitation begin at 9AM. Mass follows at 11:30 AM.