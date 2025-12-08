February 20, 1961 - December 5, 2025

Eugene “Gene” Anthony Waltman, 64 year old resident of Sobieski, passed away on Friday, December 5th, 2025, at St Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 10th at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Gene will be buried in the parish cemetery.

Gene Waltman was born on February 20th, 1961, to parents Elsie (Bartkowicz) and Raymond Waltman in Little Falls. He attended Little Falls High School and graduated in 1979. Gene was united in marriage to Jacqueline “Jackie” Welinski on October 6th, 1979. The couple made their home in Sobieski, where they raised their three children. After graduating from high school, Gene worked at Polar Tank and Trailer as a welder and machine operator for over 40 years.

In his free time, Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards, and spending time outside with friends and family. He was known as a man who was always there to lend a hand. Gene enjoyed carpentry and built many buildings with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie Waltman of Sobieski; children, Chad (Jolaineah) Waltman of Little Falls, Ryan (Kim) Waltman of Little Falls, and Jen Waltman of Lakeville; brother, Donald (Paula) Waltman of Little Falls; sisters, Janet Jelinski of Little Falls, Carol Woltman (Mike Erickson) of Royalton, and Sue Rivetts of Little Falls; and grandchildren, Noah, Sadie, Dominik, Carter, and Lily.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Raymond; and grandson Hunter.