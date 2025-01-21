Gene Jurek, 83

January 12, 2025

attachment-Gene Jurek loading...

The laughs have faded…the music has stopped…the plays have ended…he has gone home to be with the Lord. He was, without a doubt, the original "Girl Dad" #girldad.

To honor his incredible life, his daughters invite all who knew and loved him to a Celebration of Life! It will be a joyful gathering filled with love, laughter, and memories—just as he would have wanted.

The celebration will take place at Anton's Restaurant in Waite Park, MN, on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For more details about Anton's, visit www.antonsrestaurant.com.

Please join us as we remember and celebrate Gene Jurek—a Christ follower, gifted artist, writer, singer, performer, emcee, playwright, comedian, band member, lead singer, talented marketer, graphic designer, philanthropist, optimist, father (to many), friend (to many), grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran, husband, brother, best friend, neighbor and uncle.

This will be a time to share stories, laughter, and fond memories of a man who brought so much light, love, creativity, and joy into the world. Come connect, reminisce, and honor a truly remarkable man who made every day brighter—just as he would have wanted!