Gene D. Cashman, 91, St. Joseph

March 18, 1928 – January 9, 2020

Gene Deforest Cashman, age 91, St. Joseph, MN, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Woodcrest of Country Manor, St. Joseph, MN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gene was born March 18, 1928 in Superior, WI to Walter T. and Naomi M. (Fleming) Cashman. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1947 and Refrigeration Trade School in Minneapolis, MN in 1948. Gene completed a four-year electrical apprenticeship at Great Northern Railway. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 as an Infantry Sergeant. Gene was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star and two combat battle stars for his service in Korea.

Gene was united in marriage to Anne Warkentin on May 14, 1955 in Mountain Lake, MN. He was employed by Great Northern and Burlington Northern for 37 years as an electrician and electrical foreman, retiring on February 1, 1986. He was a member of Calvary Community Church.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Rosalyn (Kenton) Miller of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and his grand-dogs, Kensi and Zeus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Anne on October 22, 2013, brothers, Hisle Neil and James Cashman, and sister, Gail McQueen.

Pallbearers will be Steve Cashman, Don McQueen, Travis Roberts, Bruce Haan, Larry Petersen and Tom Woods.